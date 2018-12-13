Cris Cyborg Talks Amanda Nunes, UFC 232, and Boxing as UFC Contract Nears Its End

It’s been nine months since Cris “Cyborg” Justino last fought, but she is finally slated to put her UFC featherweight championship on the line when she steps into Octagon across from bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in the UFC 232 main event.

Ahead of the Dec. 29 showdown, Cyborg met with the media at her new gym in Los Angeles, where she talked not only about the superfight with Nunes, but also about where her career is headed as her UFC contract nears its end. She has one bout left on her current contract following the fight with Nunes.

Cyborg has a lot on her mind for the future. She has watched the UFC’s development, or lack thereof, in the women’s 145-pound division; has kept an eye on potentially stepping into the boxing ring to test her mettle there; but isn’t ready to tip her hand on what’s going to happen with her mixed martial arts career.