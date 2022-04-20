Cris Cyborg shares Bellator 279 behind-the-scenes fight week video including final preparations

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 20, 2022
Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her title on the line in a rematch with Arlene Blencowe in the UFC 279 main event on Saturday.

The two first fought at Bellator 249 in October 2020. Cyborg submitted Blencowe in the second round via rear-naked choke. They’ll run it back on Saturday at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The women’s featherweight champion released a video documenting her fight week this far including sparring footage and her final preparations for the fight.

(Video Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

