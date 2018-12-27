Cris Cyborg Scrambling to Get Medicals Done for UFC 232 License in California

Cris Cyborg is slated to fight Amanda Nunes in the UFC’s first champion vs. champion women’s fight. Cyborg will put her UFC featherweight title on the line against Nunes, who is the UFC’s bantamweight champion.

With the upheaval over Jon Jones’ abnormal drug test finding this week, UFC 232 moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, so there are some unforeseen logistical hurdles to clear. One rather significant hurdle is Cyborg getting a license to fight in California with mere days to go until fight time.

Typically, fighters that need medical tests to get clearance to fight get them done well before the week of the fight. Cyborg, however, didn’t know she was going to need to apply for a license in California until just a couple days ago, so she was left to run around the day after Christmas to get the necessary testing done in order for the California State Athletic Commission to consider her licensure.

“This is the first time (doing medicals the week of the fight),” Cyborg said in her Cyborg Nation blog series leading up to UFC 232. “But I have to do for the fight license.”

Barring any unforeseen issues, Cyborg should be able to rush her results in time for licensing, which the CSAC has pushed back from the usual Thursday night to Friday morning, but that obviously leaves little wiggle room if there are any hiccups.

