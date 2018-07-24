Cris Cyborg Says Mayweather vs. McGregor Opened the Door to Boxing for Her

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says she’s open to a scripted fight with Ronda Rousey in the WWE at some point, but she currently has bigger things on her mind.

Nearing the end of her UFC contract, Cyborg wants to finish her current deal and then move on to boxing.

Cyborg is currently closing in on an agreement to fight bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, but the details are still holding up the works. If it doesn’t happen until late December, as has been targeted, Cyborg said that it could be her final fight in the UFC, even though her deal has two bouts left. It also has a time stamp of March of 2019.

When her deal is up, Cyborg wants to take one or two boxing bouts, believing that Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor opened the door for her to fight top female boxer Cecilia Braekhus.

“I would like to make a boxing fight. I think McGregor-Mayweather opened the door for this,” Cyborg told TMZ Sports recently. “Maybe I can make the best girl in boxing against the best girl in MMA and make a great fight for the fans.”