Cris Cyborg says Cat Zingano is ‘finding a lot of excuses’ not to fight her

February 16, 2022
Fans were surprised when Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson was announced for Bellator 276, instead of Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Zingano as many had expected. It seems the only one not surprised was Justino herself.

“I’m not surprised about that because I hear she’s asking for a lot of money to fight,” Cyborg said of Zingano on The Catch-up with James Lynch. “If you really want to fight — I know she’s finding a lot of excuses, I’ve never refused a drug test — and if you see her career, before she’s doing the program with USADA, she’s undefeated. After USADA, she’s been losing fights for five years. So I don’t know what she’s saying. Why are you choosing to fight on the YouTube preliminaries rather than a main event? Everything she’s doing is just an excuse.”

The match-up seemed the most likely after Justino dismantled her four Bellator opponents.

“I have one or two fights left on my contract. My current contract I’m gonna finish in the summer. So I’m ready to fight and just waiting for the next opponent. I’m never going to choose opponents.”

Unfortunately for fans, it seems that Justino will do a rematch next.

“My manager said maybe April [for my next fight] and it can maybe be Arlene Blencowe, which would be a rematch. I’ll never choose opponents, but I would like to fight new girls. If it’s gonna be Arlene Blencowe, it’s gonna be a great fight, too. But I’m just going to be ready for April if the opportunity comes.”

