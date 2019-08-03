Cris Cyborg releases statement, apologizes for doctored video of Dana White confrontation

Former women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg’s relationship with UFC president Dana White has always been a turbulent one. Cyborg’s win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27 was her final fight on her contract with the fight promotion.

On July 31, the 34-year-old Brazilian released a video of her confronting White backstage at UFC 240. On Friday, Cyborg released a statement admitting that the video was doctored. Her statement came hours after White stated that he plans to release her form her contract immediately with no intentions of matching a competitor’s offer.

“Hey guys, I Know that many people saw the video of my confrontation with Dana White on my official YouTube channel, Twitter account and Instagram account. I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me, “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying… the truth.” Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said, “and listen, wheneer you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you,” she wrote on social media.

“Dana and I have had many disagreements during my career in the UFC, and I have been adamant about standing up for myself in situations where I feel my character and statements have been misrepresented and used against me. But I also take pride in being an honest person and a true professional. I take full responsibility for the actions that resulted in the edited video being posted on my social media accounts. We were wrong, and I have addressed this issue with my Production Tame so that it doesn’t ever happen again,” the statement continued.

“Finally, I want to apologize to Dana White for posting the video, Even though we will continue to disagree about numerous issues, I will always stand up for doing what is right.”