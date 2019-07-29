Cris Cyborg posts video of Dana White and Joe Rogan degrading her

In a move that may escalate the friction between Cris Cyborg and UFC president Dana White to an entirely new level, Cyborg on Monday posted a video to YouTube that shows White and UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan degrading her.

It’s not been a secret that Cyborg and White have had a rocky relationship over the years. The situation dates back to well before she ever set foot in the Octagon, when she and Ronda Rousey had a heated rivalry. Their rivalry never found a resolution with Rousey losing twice and exiting the UFC before any progress could be made toward a fight between her and Cyborg.

As can be witnessed in the video that Cyborg posted on Monday (watch it below), White and Rogan each got their digs in on Cyborg at different times in a less than professional manner.

“I said, when I saw her at the MMA awards, she looked like Wanderlei Silva in a dress and heels. And she did,” White said in front of a room full of cameras and even mimicked her.

Rogan’s ridicule came during a podcast episode, where he commented to another comedian about Cyborg having a penis. Rogan later apologized for his comments, insisting that he didn’t intend any malice by what he said, explaining that it was part of a comedic bit.

“It was just a dumb thing to do, and I certainly didn’t mean it with any malice. I honestly didn’t,” Rogan said in an interview with SBNation’s Stephanie Hayes. “Then Tony (the other comedian) elaborated on it and went even deeper with it. That’s what you do in a roast. She didn’t ask to be roasted, and it’s not her fault, but it was in the context of what we were doing. Still, I shouldn’t have done it, I shouldn’t have said it. I do feel bad about it, because I didn’t want to hurt her feelings.”

White hasn’t publicly addressed his comment about Cyborg, but did indirectly apologize in a 2017 interview with MMAJunkie.

“She’s had a rough go here in the UFC. She hasn’t been thrilled with things that have been said, things that have been done, and to be honest with you, we’ve made some mistakes when it comes to Cyborg.”

Cyborg fought out the final fight on her most recent UFC contract when she defeated Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 over the weekend. White has wanted her to re-sign with the promotion and rematch Amanda Nunes, who defeated Cyborg to become the UFC’s first female champ-champ, but issues concerning a new contract have kept them divided.

The rift between the two sides has only widened over the past several weeks, as White has continually claimed that Cyborg doesn’t want a rematch with Nunes, while Cyborg has stated that’s not the case at all. Even after her victory over Spencer, Cyborg was wearing a shirt saying “Cyborg vs. Nunes 2 Coming Jan 2020” in her post-fight interview on ESPN+.

Cyborg further explained at the UFC 240 post-fight press conference that it is the feeling that the UFC and White in particular are damaging her brand instead of working as partners, as the primary reason that a deal has yet to be done.

“Saying I don’t want to fight her, this is liar because I text him after the fight saying I want the rematch. This is don’t help me growing my brand. This is damage my brand. And for keeping me working for promotion, I don’t want somebody damage my brand. I want to grow together,” said Cyborg.

She reiterated those comments on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, adding that White needs to apologize to her, as these past comments by him and Rogan continue to follow her and damage her brand.

“I be willing for be make the deal (with the UFC), but I think Dana White is supposed to say he’s sorry for everything he’s doing (to) me. I suffer bullies. You go on my Instagram, people call me I’m a man, I have a dick because the joke he is doing. He did the joke I look like Wanderlei Silva in the dress. A lot of people go to my Instagram and do this,” Cyborg explained.

“Where is the code for you cannot have this? He is the boss. How does the boss make fun of the athlete, the girl, say she has a penis? Have to have rules. This is not right. I think he has to pay for what he is doing. He damaged my brand. This has to change, but it don’t change. He lies, he continues doing this. Who is going to stop him?”

