Cris Cyborg: ‘Jon Jones made it look easy’

March 10, 2023
Jon Jones returned after a three-year layoff at UFC 285 and submitted Ciryl Gane in the first round to win the heavyweight championship. Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg watched the match live and weighed in on Jones’ performance.

“It was a great fight. I was excited to see Jon Jones back after after a long time,” Cyborg said on The Catch Up on her YouTube Channel. “He did a perfect fight.”

Jones didn’t take any damage in the fight and was able to secure the finish in two minutes. His performance was perfect in that regard.

“He made it look easy. I know he’s been working hard and it was an amazing fight and congratulations to him,” said Cyborg.

Jones is expected to face former two-time heavyweight title holder Stipie Miocic in his next outing, possibly during International Fight Week in July.

