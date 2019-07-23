Cris Cyborg detained at airport while entering Canada for UFC 240 (video)

(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

In her first video blog for UFC 240, Cris Cyborg admits to being detained at the airport while trying to enter Canada for her fight with Felicia Spencer.

While Cyborg spent weeks in South Africa training and preparing for UFC 240, she ran into a bit of a delay when she tried to enter Canada. She faces Spencer in the UFC 240 co-main event on Saturday in Edmonton.

The bout is the final one on Cyborg’s current UFC contract, so it could mark the final time we see her in the octagon. Watch as she prepares for the fight and then unwisely jokes with airport officials about having a bomb in her backpack.

TRENDING > UFC 240: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar Embedded

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar live results on Saturday, July 27, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight titleholder Frankie Edgar in the main event, while Cris Cyborg squares off against Felicia Spences in a featherweight non-title fight in the co-headliner.