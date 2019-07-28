HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg defeats Felicia Spencer in UFC 240 co-main event, wants Amanda Nunes next

July 28, 2019
No Comments

Former women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg rebounded from her first career loss in 13 years against Amanda Nunes in her last outing with a decisive win over Felicia Spencer in the UFC 240 co-main event on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Brazilian came out as she normally does and took the fight to Cris Cyborg at the official UFC 222 early weigh-inSpencer. Spencer entered the bout undefeated and showed up ready to fight. She opened up a cut on Cyborg’s forehead with an elbow in the opening round and absorbed the former champion’s biggest shots.

Spencer’s displayed her toughness and durability. She made Cyborg work inside the clinch position defending takedown attempts and by the end of the second round Cyborg looked visibly fatigued.

In the final frame, Cyborg repeatedly landed her jab and leg kicks. She remained technical and connected with punches. Spencer fired back but came up short on the judges scorecards. All three judges scored the fight for Cyborg with all three scorecards reading 30-27.

“I just wanted to come back to the cage and do my job,” said Cyborg following the win.

Once the fight concluded, the attention turned to two-division champion Amanda Nunes. Nunes finished Cyborg at UFC 232 in December. Back in the win column, Cyborg wants a rematch against “The Lioness.”

“I’m going to let the UFC talk to my management. I just wanted to get this victory first. Of course I want Amanda. For sure. I asked for a rematch after that fight,” she said.

 

