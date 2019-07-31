HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg confronted Dana White backstage at UFC 240 (video)

July 31, 2019
(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg | Scrub ahead to the 12:20 mark for the Cyborg/White confrontation)

Apparently tired of what she considers attacks on her character that have damaged her brand, Cris Cyborg has gone on the offensive since her UFC 240 victory over Felicia Spencer. 

For the past few months, Cyborg has been locked in a war of words with UFC president Dana White. With the UFC 240 victory fulfilling the final fight on her current UFC contract, Cyborg has been extremely aggressive since Saturday’s bout, not only commenting in interviews, but releasing damning footage of White and UFC commentator Joe Rogan making comments that she says have damaged her brand.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg posts video of Dana White and Joe Rogan degrading her

In the fifth installment of her CyborgNation UFC 240 video blog, Cyborg included footage of her confronting White in the backstage area following her win over Spencer, calling White to the carpet about lying about her turning down a rematch with current UFC champ-champ Amanda Nunes.

