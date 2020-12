Cris Cyborg closed 2020 with another exciting finish at Bellator 249

A pandemic plagued 2020 limited Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg to just two fights, but she made the most of both.

Take a look back at Cyborg’s exciting finish of Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 249.

(Video courtesy of UFC)