Cris Cyborg: Amanda Nunes Hasn’t Fought Somebody Like Me

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes challenges featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who has yet to be defeated inside the Octagon.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Las Vegas. Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson rematch in the UFC light heavyweight championship headliner, while Cyborg vs. Nunes takes the co-main event slot in a UFC 232 championship doubleheader.