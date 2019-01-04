HOT OFF THE WIRE

featured2018 Fight of the Year: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Israel Adesanya

featured2018 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featured2018 Fighter of the Year: Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

Cris Cyborg After First Loss in 13 Years (UFC 232 Backstage Video Footage)

January 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

Cris Cyborg lost her first mixed martial arts fight in more than 13 years when Amanda Nunes knocked her out just 51 seconds into the opening round of their UFC 232 co-main event bout.

Cyborg not only lost the fight, she lost her UFC featherweight title, the title which for all intents and purposes was created for her. Still, she handled the loss with the dignity of a champion.

Cameras followed Cyborg up to the fight and again following the loss as she wandered the backstage area of The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., addressing fans, friends, and foes alike. 

TRENDING > Jon Jones Angered by Latest UFC Rankings

In the final episode of her UFC 232 Cyborg Nation video blog, watch as Cyborg is consoled by the likes of actress and friend Halle Barry, UFC fighters Holly Holme and Dominick Cruz, UFC 232 cardmate Alexander Gustafsson, and UFC president Dana White.

Be sure to stay tuned to the end, as Cyborg recorded a message to her fans the day after the fight, relaying her hopes for her career in 2019.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA