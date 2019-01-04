Cris Cyborg After First Loss in 13 Years (UFC 232 Backstage Video Footage)

(Courtesy of Cris Cyborg)

Cris Cyborg lost her first mixed martial arts fight in more than 13 years when Amanda Nunes knocked her out just 51 seconds into the opening round of their UFC 232 co-main event bout.

Cyborg not only lost the fight, she lost her UFC featherweight title, the title which for all intents and purposes was created for her. Still, she handled the loss with the dignity of a champion.

Cameras followed Cyborg up to the fight and again following the loss as she wandered the backstage area of The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., addressing fans, friends, and foes alike.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Angered by Latest UFC Rankings

In the final episode of her UFC 232 Cyborg Nation video blog, watch as Cyborg is consoled by the likes of actress and friend Halle Barry, UFC fighters Holly Holme and Dominick Cruz, UFC 232 cardmate Alexander Gustafsson, and UFC president Dana White.

Be sure to stay tuned to the end, as Cyborg recorded a message to her fans the day after the fight, relaying her hopes for her career in 2019.