Cowboy Cerrone’s UFC Brooklyn Victory is Even More Brutal in Super Slow Motion

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow-motion trip through the UFC’s debut event on ESPN with UFC Fight Night Brooklyn: Fight Motion featuring defending flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

No, the outcome of the fight didn’t change after running it back in slow motion, but did your take on the fight? (Leave your thoughts in the comments below.)

Though Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone took a verbal lashing from rising star Alex Hernandez in the lead-up to the fight, playing back the beating he laid on the youngster only served to put a stamp on his status as one of the most violent fighters in the sport.

TRENDING > Dana White Likes the Idea of Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

After the fight, Cerrone once again called for a fight with Conor McGregor, only this time, the Irishman was inclined to accept. Who isn’t excited for that one if they can make it come together?