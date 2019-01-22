HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredHenry Cejudo TKO’s TJ Dillashaw in Just 32 Seconds in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

UFC Cejudo vs Dillashaw Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredUFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw Weigh-In Results – Flyweight Title Fight Officially Set

featuredAlexander Hernandez Calls ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone a ’60-Percent’ Fighter Who Runs From Adversity

Cowboy Cerrone’s UFC Brooklyn Victory is Even More Brutal in Super Slow Motion

January 21, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow-motion trip through the UFC’s debut event on ESPN with UFC Fight Night Brooklyn: Fight Motion featuring defending flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

No, the outcome of the fight didn’t change after running it back in slow motion, but did your take on the fight? (Leave your thoughts in the comments below.)

Though Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone took a verbal lashing from rising star Alex Hernandez in the lead-up to the fight, playing back the beating he laid on the youngster only served to put a stamp on his status as one of the most violent fighters in the sport.

TRENDING > Dana White Likes the Idea of Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

After the fight, Cerrone once again called for a fight with Conor McGregor, only this time, the Irishman was inclined to accept. Who isn’t excited for that one if they can make it come together?

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA