Cowboy Cerrone’s top finishes ahead of UFC Vancouver (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the top knockouts and submissions from the fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone who holds the UFC record for fight night performance bonuses with 18. Cerrone headlines UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje opposite Justin Gaethje on Saturday in Vancouver, B.C.

An exciting throwdown between fan favorite lightweight contenders Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje headlines UFC Vancouver. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Sept. 14, for full UFC on ESPN+ 16: Cowboy vs. Gaethje live results. The first bout is slated to begin at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.