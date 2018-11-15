‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Wants Conor McGregor As First Opponent in Return to Lightweight

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is returning to the lightweight division and he’s targeting former two-division champion Conor McGregor as his first opponent.

This past weekend in Denver, Cerrone needed less than one round to dispatch of former teammate Mike Perry with an arm bar submission. Immediately afterwards, Cerrone turned his attention towards the lightweight division with hopes of eventually challenging champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

To get to the undefeated Russian there may be no faster — or more lucrative — path than going through McGregor.

Sources close to the situation confirmed that Cerrone is pursuing that fight and has reached out to the UFC about the possibility of facing McGregor in his return to lightweight. As of now, no official offers have been made but Cerrone is definitely going after the fight in hopes of landing a shot at McGregor in 2019.

As much as Cerrone wants the fight, McGregor will likely remain unavailable until after Dec. 10 when he’s expected to go before the Nevada State Athletic Commission to answer for his role in the post fight brawl that broke out after his loss to Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

While McGregor wasn’t the catalyst that set off the explosive situation, he did jump on top of the cage and ended trading fists with a couple of Nurmagomedov’s teammates, which means he could face anything from a suspension to fines for his part in the melee.

Until that situation is rectified, the UFC won’t likely attempt to book McGregor in any fights because there’s still a chance he faces a suspension that could keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

Still, Cerrone is making it known that he wants the fight with McGregor and hopes that the UFC will book him in that matchup once the Irishman is free to return to action.

Obviously fighting McGregor comes along with certain financial components than many fighters relish with an opportunity like that but Cerrone is also looking at the fight from the standpoint of getting that much closer to a title shot with a single win in the division.

Cerrone also has shared history with McGregor including a fiery exchange at a pre-fight press conference a couple of years ago along with an alleged backstage incident between the fighters.

That all adds up to Cerrone targeting McGregor as the perfect opponent to face as he plots his return to lightweight but it remains to be seen if it actually happens.