Cowboy Cerrone thinks COVID-19 may have infiltrated the BMF Ranch

December 30, 2020
Outside of being an exciting fighter, UFC fan favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is also widely known for being a staunch Republican, a supporter of controversial U.S. President Donald Trump, and for refusing to wear a mask at the UFC Vegas 11 weigh-in.

Cerrone sent a few ripples through the media, many of whom criticized him for refusing repeated requests by the Nevada State Athletic Commission to wear a mask when he was weighing in for his September fight with Niko Price.

While he is often referred to as an anti-masker because of this, Cerrone insisted in his latest YouTube video that they aren’t ignoring COVID-19. In fact, they’ve had a recent incident that might have introduced the pandemic caused disease to Cerrone’s training facility at his BMF Ranch in New Mexico.

Despite his public views, Cerrone explained that several of the people at his facility got tested for COVID-19, while others were self-quarantining and/or wearing masks.

(Video courtesy of Cowboy Cerrone)

