‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Still Expected to Fight Mike Perry Despite Worrisome Photo

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone scared just about everyone with a photo he posted on Tuesday that showed him in the hospital with his left arm wrapped up in bandages.

Cerrone, who is well known for participating in extreme sports sometimes just days before a scheduled bout, didn’t make any kind of statement alongside the photo posted on his Instagram account.

The good news is sources close to the UFC and WEC veteran confirmed to MMAWeekly on Tuesday that Cerrone ‘will fight’ Perry on Nov. 10 despite the photo posted online.

Cerrone and Perry are scheduled to meet in the co-main event at the UFC Fight Night card in Denver that will serve as the 25th anniversary celebration for the promotion.

A lot of folks were concerned about this photo posted by Cowboy Cerrone today. Not sure the context of the photo but sources close to him assured me 'he will fight' Mike Perry as scheduled #UFC pic.twitter.com/mZ2hYDafYD — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 25, 2018

What’s unknown at this time is the origin of that photo — whether it was from the previous outings or perhaps a photo from when Cerrone has done various film projects in the past — but whatever happened, he’s still expected to compete in November.

Cerrone has been dealing with a lot of upheaval lately after he split with his long time team at the Jackson-Winkeljohn Academy in New Mexico after a falling out with one of his coaches when Perry began training at the same gym. Cerrone will still have head coach Greg Jackson in his corner while Mike Winkeljohn will be in Perry’s corner when they face off in November.

Cerrone is looking to bounce back from a loss in his last fight when he fell by decision to Leon Edwards in Singapore.