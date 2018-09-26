HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Concedes Conor McGregor Gets Away With More Than Other Fighters, but ‘He’s Worth It’

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 NY Presser

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I am the Floyd Mayweather in MMA’

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Press Conference NYC

featuredConor McGregor UNHINGED: Best Trash Talk Moments from UFC 229 Press Conference

Thiago Santos UFC 198 weigh-in

featuredThiago Santos Elbows His Way to a Third Round TKO Over Eryk Anders in Main Event

‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Still Expected to Fight Mike Perry Despite Worrisome Photo

September 25, 2018
NoNo Comments

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone scared just about everyone with a photo he posted on Tuesday that showed him in the hospital with his left arm wrapped up in bandages.

Cerrone, who is well known for participating in extreme sports sometimes just days before a scheduled bout, didn’t make any kind of statement alongside the photo posted on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

?

A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on

The good news is sources close to the UFC and WEC veteran confirmed to MMAWeekly on Tuesday that Cerrone ‘will fight’ Perry on Nov. 10 despite the photo posted online.

Cerrone and Perry are scheduled to meet in the co-main event at the UFC Fight Night card in Denver that will serve as the 25th anniversary celebration for the promotion.

What’s unknown at this time is the origin of that photo — whether it was from the previous outings or perhaps a photo from when Cerrone has done various film projects in the past — but whatever happened, he’s still expected to compete in November.

Cerrone has been dealing with a lot of upheaval lately after he split with his long time team at the Jackson-Winkeljohn Academy in New Mexico after a falling out with one of his coaches when Perry began training at the same gym. Cerrone will still have head coach Greg Jackson in his corner while Mike Winkeljohn will be in Perry’s corner when they face off in November.

Cerrone is looking to bounce back from a loss in his last fight when he fell by decision to Leon Edwards in Singapore.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA