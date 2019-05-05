Cowboy Cerrone recounts Al Iaquinta win, puts Conor McGregor at UFC title in perspective

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Following a stretch where he lost four out of five bouts, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is back in the saddle, having won three consecutive bouts.

Cerrone put the latest notch in his belt at UFC on ESPN+ 9 on Saturday night in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. He had to go five, hard-fought rounds with Al Iaquinta, but his record-setting level of UFC experience paid off with another victory.

So what gives?

Cerrone has made some big changes in his life over the past couple of years. His son, Dacson Danger, was born over the summer of 2018 and he also split from his long time team at Jackson-Wink MMA.

Renewed, Cerrone has a new focus. With a family to provide for and a son to be a role model to, Cerrone now aims to become a UFC champion, something that wasn’t exactly at the top of his list until just recently.

As evidenced by his three recent victories, Cerrone believes it is his time to get the call for a UFC lightweight title shot. After all, he had won eight consecutive bouts at lightweight before being stopping by then-champion Rafael Dos Anjos. That’s when Cerrone made the trip to welterweight, where he has spent the past few years.

Now, having returned to 155 pounds, he’s won two out of two, including the No. 4 ranked Iaquinta. So, yes, Cerrone believes he’s worthy of a title shot. But if that doesn’t materialize too soon, he’s more than happy to entertain a fight with Conor McGregor, a fight that both men had seemed willing to accept just a few short months ago, but never materialized.

Watch as Cowboy Cerrone spoke with the UFC on ESPN+ 9 media in Ottawa about his win over Al Iaquinta, his belief that he’s earned a title shot, his willingness to fight Conor McGregor, and more.