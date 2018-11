Cowboy Cerrone Looking to Make a Point Against Mike Perry at UFC Denver

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is looking forward to teaching Mike Perry about respect in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night Denver on Saturday. Cerrone assesses Perry’s skill set and plans to make a point in the fight.

TRENDING > Valentina Shevchenko Breaks Down Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 231 Match-Up

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.