‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, Leon Edwards Official, All Fighters Make Weight at UFC in Singapore

June 21, 2018
All of the fighters competing at UFC Fight Night in Singapore have made weight after hitting the scales on Friday morning local time, Thursday night in the U.S.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone came in at 171 pounds for his main event showdown against outspoken British fighter Leon Edwards, who hit the scale at 170 pounds.

In the co-main event, Ovince Saint-Preux was at 206 pounds while his Australian opponent Tyson Pedro was at 205 pounds.

Flyweight contenders Jessica-Rose Clark and Jessica Eye both came in at 126 pounds for their main card showdown on Saturday.

Here are the full results for the weigh-ins at UFC Fight Night in Singapore:

MAIN CARD (8 a.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS)

MAIN EVENT: Donald Cerrone (171) vs Leon Edwards (170)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs Tyson Pedro (205)

Jessica-Rose Clark (126) vs Jessica Eye (126)

Li Jingliang (170) vs Daichi Abe (170.5)

PRELIMS (4:30 a.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Teruto Ishihara (136) vs Petr Yan (136)

Felipe Arantes (136) vs Song Yadong (135)

Rolando Dy (146) vs Shane Young (146)

Song Kenan (170.5) vs Hector Aldana (169)

Shinsho Anzai (171) vs Jake Matthews (171)

Viviane Pereira (115.5) vs Yan Xiaonan (116)

Matt Schnell (126) vs Naoki Inoue (124)

Jenel Lausa (126) vs Ulka Sasaki (126)

Ji Yeon Kim (125.5) vs Melinda Fabian (124)

               

