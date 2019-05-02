HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cowboy Cerrone is no longer chasing a fight with Conor McGregor

May 2, 2019
(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone certainly would have loved the challenge and the payday that would have accompanied a bout with former dual-division champion Conor McGregor, but those days are in the rearview mirror.

Cerrone and McGregor had appeared to agree to wanting to fight each other, but when it came time to put pen to paper, they couldn’t get a deal done, so Cerrone moved on.

He’ll now face Al Iaquinta on Saturday at UFC on ESPN+ 9 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, as he now chases down the UFC lightweight title.

Ahead of his fight with Iaquinta, Cerrone spoke with the media in Ottawa about the fight with Iaquinta, the failed McGregor bout, working with Mark Wahlberg, and more.

Tune in Saturday, May 4, for full UFC on ESPN+ 9 live results from Ottawa, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone squares off with Al Iaquinta

