“Cowboy” Cerrone feels bad for Diego Sanchez

Donald Cerrone is in one of the most odd positions he has been in in his career.

Initially scheduled to fight Diego Sanchez, all hell broke loose when Sanchez was spontaneously taken off the May 8 card and subsequently released from the UFC as a result of his head coach and manager Josh Fabia after the latter apparently disgruntled the UFC brass.

Cerrone now faces Alex Morono in a short notice welterweight bout.

Despite Cerrone having a new opponent in Morono, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Pettis in December 2020, a significant amount of attention is still on his previously scheduled opponent Sanchez and his coach and manager Fabia since Sanchez’s release and the interviews that came after that.

“Cowboy” said it is difficult to be angry at Sanchez for the way the fight fell out, and that he actually feels bad for him.

“It’s hard to be mad at him now because I don’t know if it’s him guiding the horse,” Cerrone said. “I think he’s just front and blind and this other jumoke, his new lover [Fabia] is like, showing him down the path so I don’t know.

“I can’t really be mad at the kid, you know? Or the old man I should say. But really it’s his cult leader and lover that took over his life and I feel bad for you, Diego.”

Diego Sanchez scared that the UFC might kill him

“Cowboy” said while he has never crossed paths with Fabia before, a friend of his got in a bar fight with Fabia and apparently was the victor in this unsanctioned bar bout.

“I do know the guy that whooped his ass at the bar. I used to train with the guy, and [Fabia] was talking about his death punch and how he was gonna kill a dude and my dog, my buddy dog walked his motherf—-g ass all over the bar,” Cerrone said. “So, the death punch did not work, it was unsuccessful. So, and this guy, no longer fights, no longer trains and just said ‘Man I’ll beat yo ass’, and he did so the MMA community in New Mexico had a chuckle over it.”