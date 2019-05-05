Cowboy Cerrone earns another bonus; UFC Ottawa draws solid gate and attendance

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has long been a UFC fan favorite, and on Saturday night in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, he continued to show why.

Cerrone fought a tough five-round war with Al Iaquinta in the UFC on ESPN+ 9 headliner, leading them to earn Fight of the Night honors. That honor is accompanied by an additional $50,000 bonus to each of them.

Cerrone and Iaquinta rocked each other throughout their fight. Cerrone was just one step ahead most of the time and amassed a much larger output en route to a five-round unanimous decision victory, which continued adding to his ever-growing list of UFC records.

Not only is he the winningest fighter in UFC history, Cerrone now has 10 Fight of the Night awards to his credit if you also include his tenure during World Extreme Cagefighting before it was gobbled up by the UFC.

In addition to the Fight of the Night, UFC officials also awarded two Performance of the Night bonuses.

Walt Harris earned an addition $50,000 for his 50-second thrashing of Serghei Spivac, while Macy Chiasson got the same for her second-round drubbing of Sarah Moras.

Fight of the Night: Al Iaquinta vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Performance of the Night: Walt Harris

Performance of the Night: Macy Chiasson

UFC on ESPN+ 9: Iaquinta vs. Cowboy Gate and Attendance

Not only did Cerrone and Iaquinta put on a spectacular fight in Ottawa, they attracted a sizable audience.

UFC on ESPN+ 9 drew a crowd of 10,960 to the Canadian Tire Centre, amassing a live gate of $1,085,278 CA, which is around $807,000 US.

The only other time the UFC was in Ottawa was about three years ago when Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson defeated now-Bellator champion Rory MacDonald in the main event. UFC Fight Night 89 drew a crowd of 10,490 for a gate of $1,268,250 US.

Attendance: 10,960

Gate: $1,085,278 (CAD Currency)

