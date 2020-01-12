HOT OFF THE WIRE

Cowboy Cerrone describes the feeling of walking to the octagon (UFC 246 video)

January 12, 2020
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone describes his emotions when he arrives to the venue on fight day and what is going through his mind while walking out to the UFC Octagon. Cerrone faces Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in a welterweight bout on January 18 in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor unveils training video, giving us a peak into his UFC 246 preparations

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Jan. 18 for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy live results from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone won’t be battling for a belt, but they will be battling for the pride of fans that have been yearning for this fight for years.

