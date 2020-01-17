Cowboy Cerrone admits Conor McGregor fight led to new, wealthier UFC contract

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Everyone talks about a fight with Conor McGregor being the biggest money bout of a fighter’s career. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone wouldn’t go into details about how much he’s making for his UFC 246 headlining bout opposite the Irishman, but wasn’t shy about giving McGregor credit for his part in a new six-fight UFC contract.

“If you’re asking me if I redid a contract, yeah, I did. So thanks Conor, appreciate that,” Cowboy said at Thursday’s Ultimate Media Day.

“But moving forward with my next six fights, they’re all money fights. So it’s not just this one. We did a contract where they do all of ’em. I’m stoked. Happy to be here. Happy to be here finally get the respect that this old dinosaur gets for being here. Feels good, 51 fights.”

The UFC 246 fight card is topped by former dual-division champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon after more than a year on the sidelines. He squares off with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight headliner. 

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Live Results on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

