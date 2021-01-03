COVID-19 claims another UFC Fight Island 7 bout

The coronavirus caused disease COVID-19 has claimed another casualty from the UFC Fight Island 7 fight card slated for Jan. 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Anthony Hernandez was slated to face Rodolfo Vieira at UFC Fight Island 7. The bout was canceled after Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight has already been rescheduled for UFC 258 on Feb. 13, according to Hernandez, who posted news of the cancellation on his Instagram feed.

“Happy New Year! Good news is that #teamFluffy is safe and gear goes out next week. 100 (percent) bad news is the fight is delayed — 2020 left me with the covid. I’m good though and rescheduled for Feb. 13.” Anthony Hernandez on Instagram

UFC Fight Island 7 features a featherweight bout between former champion Max Holloway and rising contender Calvin Kattar.

This is the second COVID-19 hit that the UFC Fight Island 7 line-up has taken over the past couple of days. A bantamweight bout between Brian Kelleher and Ricky Simon was nixed for the second time after Kelleher tested positive for COVID-19 to start off the new year.

