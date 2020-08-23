HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White UFC on ESPN 15 post-fight

featuredDana White confirms Frankie Edgar a contender, Tony Ferguson’s next fight

Frankie Edgar jabs Pedro Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15

featuredUFC on ESPN 15 results: Frankie Edgar claims ‘top dog’ status with win at bantamweight

UFC Munhoz vs Edgar live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 15: Munhoz vs. Edgar Live Results

Vadim Nemkov punches Ryan Bader at Bellator 244

featuredVadim Nemkov dominates Ryan Bader to win light heavyweight title at Bellator 244

COVID-19 cancels UFC on ESPN 15 co-main event just hours before fight

August 22, 2020
NoNo Comments

The UFC on ESPN 15 (aka UFC Vegas 7) co-main event was pulled from the fight card just hours before the bout was set to get underway.

Ovince Saint Preux was pulled from his bout opposite Alonzo Menifield and the fight canceled after Saint Preux tested positive for COVID-19.

UFC statement on Ovince Saint Preux and UFC Vegas 7 co-main event

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ovince Saint Preux’s light heavyweight bout against Alonzo Menifield has been removed from tonight’s card and will be rescheduled at a later date. 

The 9-fight UFC Fight Night card, headlined by Frankie Edgar making his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz, takes place this Saturday, August 22, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with the main card on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The UFC’s statement on pulling Saint Preux from the fight card followed an announcement by Oren Hodak of KO Reps, who manages Saint Preux, which stated that Saint Preux had previously battled COVID-19 and tested both positive and negative during UFC Vegas 7 fight week.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes to defend featherweight belt at UFC 256

“For safety precautions the Ovince Saint Preux fight will be removed from the card tonight and reschedule for Sept. 5. He battled Covid previously and presented both positive and negative tests this week. He currently has no symptoms and his cornermen are all clear,” Hodak wrote.

Saint Preux tested positive again on fight day, thus necessitating his removal from the fight card and the bouts subsequent cancellation.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA