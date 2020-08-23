COVID-19 cancels UFC on ESPN 15 co-main event just hours before fight

The UFC on ESPN 15 (aka UFC Vegas 7) co-main event was pulled from the fight card just hours before the bout was set to get underway.

Ovince Saint Preux was pulled from his bout opposite Alonzo Menifield and the fight canceled after Saint Preux tested positive for COVID-19.

UFC statement on Ovince Saint Preux and UFC Vegas 7 co-main event

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Ovince Saint Preux’s light heavyweight bout against Alonzo Menifield has been removed from tonight’s card and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The 9-fight UFC Fight Night card, headlined by Frankie Edgar making his bantamweight debut against Pedro Munhoz, takes place this Saturday, August 22, from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event airs live on ESPN+ beginning at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT with the main card on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT. The UFC’s statement on pulling Saint Preux from the fight card followed an announcement by Oren Hodak of KO Reps, who manages Saint Preux, which stated that Saint Preux had previously battled COVID-19 and tested both positive and negative during UFC Vegas 7 fight week.

