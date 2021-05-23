Court McGee rediscovered ‘The Crusher’ mentality at UFC Vegas 27

Court McGee made his way to the UFC by winning The Ultimate Fighter 11 middleweight tournament in 2010. He had overcome addiction that nearly cost him his life to competing on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts in the world.

The fairytale story quickly changed when McGee started struggling to put together back-to-back wins after a couple of years with the fight promotion. On Saturday, McGee snapped a three-fight losing streak at UFC Vegas 27 defeating Claudio Silva by a one-sided unanimous decision. “The Crusher” was back and believes he’s rediscovered the motivation and mindset that he once had.

Hear everything McGree had to say following his win at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday.

