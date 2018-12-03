Countdown to UFC 231: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of two extraordinary athletes preparing for UFC 231. A battle for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight championship between former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk and former bantamweight contender Valentina Shevchenko.

TRENDING > Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Batter Carla Esparza to Capture the Belt (UFC 231 Free Fight)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.