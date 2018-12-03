Countdown to UFC 231: Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of two extraordinary athletes preparing for UFC 231. UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway defends his title against rising star Brian Ortega.

TRENDING > Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Batter Carla Esparza to Capture the Belt (UFC 231 Free Fight)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 231: Holloway vs. Ortega live results on Saturday, Dec. 8. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, and we’ll have live results and fight stats throughout the event.