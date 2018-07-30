Countdown to UFC 227: TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt 2

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and the man he took the belt from, former Team Alpha Male teammate and bitter rival Cody Garbrandt.

Dillashaw and Garbrandt endured a rough split when Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male and things haven’t gotten any less acrimonious, particularly since Dillashaw took the belt from Garbrandt at UFC 217 last year. Now, Garbrandt will try and strike a measure of revenge, as Dillashaw meets him in an immediate rematch in the UFC 227 main event.

TRENDING > Check Out TJ Dillashaw’s Second TKO Win Over Renan Barao (UFC 227 Free Fight)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.