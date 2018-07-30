Countdown to UFC 227: Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo 2

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and training camps of UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Henry Cejudo.

Johnson and Cejudo have fought once before, with Johnson stopping Cejudo at 2:49 of the first round. The Olympic gold medalist will get his chance at redemption against one of the most dominant champions in UFC history when they square off in the UFC 227 co-main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Aug. 4 for full UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The first fight is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.