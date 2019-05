Countdown to Bellator 221: Michael Chandler – Week 1

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Join Michael Chandler as he walks us through his workout routine and prepares for the highly anticipated fight against Patricio Pitbull on Saturday, May 11th at Bellator 221. The event takes place at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

