Could YouTube Star Logan Paul Make it to the UFC After Boxing KSI?

The UFC gets heavily criticized for setting up money fights like Brock Lesnar returning to challenge new UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier or allowing another former WWE star, CM Punk, to try his hand in the Octagon, not once, but twice.

But is there really any way that YouTube and social media sensation Logan Paul could actually make his way to the Octagon?

Paul is scheduled to box fellow YouTuber KSI later this month in England, but told TMZ Sports that he’d like to take a fight in the UFC, citing his past experience in wrestling.

“I want to fight a UFC fighter. I want to get in the octagon,” Paul said. “I wrestled my whole life; there’s no reason I can’t. I literally did athletics my whole life.

“Dana White, you watching this, bro? Pick a fighter for me, dude. Late next year.”