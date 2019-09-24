Could Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar happen in 2019?

When will Conor McGregor make his UFC return? Where? Against who?

If his coach, John Kavanagh, has his way, McGregor could be facing former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and it could be later this year.

“I think him and Frankie Edgar would be a great fight,” Kavanagh told The Mac Life. “I think it was in the works when Conor was kind of going on that featherweight tear. (Edgar) is an ex-world champion, great fighter.

“Yeah, if it was me, I would love to see the Frankie Edgar fight this year, if possible. And then go on another run in 2020.”

While Edgar made the decision to drop to bantamweight following his loss to UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway earlier this year, he has already said that he would be willing to forego the move in order to fight McGregor.

“I’ve been trying to fight this guy for a really long time,” Edgar told TMZ Sports in early September. “I’m game and he knows I’m game. I’m supposed to go down to bantamweight, but I would delay that for the McGregor fight.”

While McGregor has tried to position himself back in the mix for a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC president Dana White has already said that fight would not be next for the Irishman unless other plans fall through the cracks. Nurmagomedov and his team have also stated that it’s not a fight they want after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in October of 2018.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier confirms Stipe Miocic trilogy will be his UFC retirement fight

A win over the likes of Edgar, who has been a contender in any division he fights, would immediately boost McGregor’s stock back into title contender status. McGregor has always looked for interesting challenges, in addition to moves that build his brand, so Edgar is a fight that makes a lot of sense.

“Frankie has a style that’s very difficult to deal with. You’ve got to train very hard for it. But it’s also one we’re somewhat familiar with, even from his first fight with (Marcus]) Brimage,” Kavanagh said. “This small, fast guy, quick hands, wrestling. But Frankie’s just been in there with everybody, (he’s a) world champion, he’s beaten legends like B.J. Penn, and so on. I just think that’s a great match for the fans. And for me, I’d love to see it.”