HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley and Jake Paul face-off video

featuredLogan Paul on Mayweather fight: ‘I have nothing to lose’

Dana White

featuredDana White picks Tyron Woodley to KO Jake Paul in boxing match

Tito Ortiz - Liddel vs Ortiz 3 Gym Day

featuredTito Ortiz resigns from Huntington Beach City Council

Costa out, Gastelum in against Jared Cannonier for August main event

June 5, 2021
NoNo Comments

No. 2 ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa (13-1) has pulled out of his Aug. 21 UFC Fight Night headliner against no. 4 ranked contender Jared Cannonier (13-5). 

Similarly to when Costa pulled out of his April 17 fight with Robert Whittaker at UFC Vegas 24, Costa will again be replaced by no. 9 ranked middleweight Kelvin Gastelum (16-7), according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

There is currently no word as to the reasoning of Costa’s withdrawal, but it is easy to imagine Gastelum jumped at another opportunity to fight a top five contender.

Gastelum has been plenty active in 2021. 

The Kings MMA product defeated Ian Heinisch on the main card of UFC 258

Tyron Woodley accepts Floyd Mayweather’s offer to help train for Jake Paul

The former interim title challenger then suffered a loss, albeit to no. 1 middleweight contender Robert Whittaker, in his aforementioned short notice fill-in for Costa at UFC Vegas 24 by unanimous decision.

Cannonier has not fought since Oct. 2020, when he lost a unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi.

Despite Cannonier potentially losing out on the opportunity to ascend the middleweight ranks with Costa’s withdrawal, he will certainly have a game opponent in front of him in Kelvin Gastelum.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA