Cory Sandhagen wants a ‘top guy’ next | UFC Vegas 60 Octagon Interview

September 18, 2022
Following his UFC Vegas 60 TKO win over Song Yadong, bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen wants to face someone at the top of the division next.

Sandhagen entered Saturday’s main event ranked No. 4 in the 135-pound weight class. Song was ranked No. 10. Sandhagen wants to face someone ranked in the Top 5 in his next outing, and had some names in mind.

“Chito [Vera] or Merab [Dvalishvili] , or the top two guys,” Sandhagen said when asked who he’d like to face next. “I don’t want to get left out. Last time I got left out I had to fight down in the rankings. I want to fight someone at the top.”

