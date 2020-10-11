Cory Sandhagen makes his case for title shot after taking out Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Island 5

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 11, 2020
(Courtesy of UFC)

Bantamweight Cory Sandhagen made some noise in the 135-pound division on Saturday when he took out former title challenger Marlon Moraes in the UFC on ESPN+ 37 main event.

“The Sandman” earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round stoppage. After dropping Moraes with a spinning wheel kick, Sandhagen finished with a series of punches on the ground.

Following he win, Sandhagen believes that he’s right in the mix for a title shot against the winner of champion Petr Yan and challenger Aljamain Sterling.

