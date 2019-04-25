HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cory Sandhagen: ‘I’m not down for having a life that is mediocre’ (UFC Ft. Lauderdale video)

April 25, 2019
Cory Sandhagen is not cut out to live a mediocre life. When he decided to go after a career in mixed martial arts, it was going to be for nothing less than becoming a world champion.

Three fights into his UFC tenure, he has won all three of those bouts and has a stellar 10-1 overall record to his credit.

Sandhagen faces seasoned veteran John Lineker next at UFC on ESPN+ 8 on Saturday in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. If he continues his impressive UFC finishing streak, Sandhagen thinks he’s only a fight or two away from challenging for the UFC bantamweight championship.

Tune in Saturday, April 27 to MMAWeekly.com for UFC on ESPN+ 8: Jacare vs. Hermansson full live results from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

