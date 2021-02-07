Cory Sandhagen: ‘I need to be next for the title’ | UFC Vegas 18

Cory Sandhagen scored the biggest victory of his career at UFC Vegas 18 on Saturday night. He knocked former lightweight champion and No. 4 ranked bantamweight Frankie Edgar out cold with a flying knee in just 28 seconds.

The victory locks the No. 2 ranked Sandhagen into the top spot for the next shot at the bantamweight belt. Champion Petr Yan is currently slated to put the belt on the line against No. 1 ranked Aljamain Sterling, but Sandhagen could easily be next for the winner.

Hear everything Cory Sandhagen had to say after defeating Frankie Edgar at the UFC Vegas 18 post-fight press conference.

