Cory Sandhagen Escapes Early Danger and Picks Up Win: UFC Fight Night 135 Highlights



(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Cory Sandhagen just put on a show! pic.twitter.com/m0v2Fk1NI2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 26, 2018



(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Iuri Alcântara from UFC Fight Night 135 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 135 Results: Gaethje vs. Vick (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)