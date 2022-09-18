Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong were even after four rounds: UFC Vegas 60 Official Scorecard

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 18, 2022
Bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen snapped a two-fight skid in the UFC Vegas 60 main event on Saturday, stopping Song Yadong after four rounds.

Sandhagen connected with an elbow that opened up a nasty cut above Song Yadong’s eye early in the fight. It would ultimate lead to the fight being stopped after the fourth round. The fight was competitive, but Sandhagen seemed to be in control.

At the time of the stoppage, two judges had the fight even and the third judge had Sandhagen up 3 rounds to 1. Check out the official scorecard below.

