Corey Anderson’s Readying for Retirement, Plans to Step Away at Age 31

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson has been planning his retirement since he first stepped inside the octagon. He’s set a date, and it’s just around the corner.

“If I could, I wouldn’t be fighting. I’d go back and be a college wrestling coach. That was my dream job, but the money didn’t match up equivalent to what I make in fighting,” Anderson said while appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

“When I started a 23, I said that by 31 I wanted to be done,” he explained. “It was more of my mom pushing on me because she hates it, but now I’m at the point where I’m going to have a family and all of that. I see fighters, I know guys in it with their families. They’re away from home. And the damage to the brain. I know what it does to the body. I don’t want that.”

Anderson has been conservative with his money. He saves what he earns in fight purses while paying bills with money earned from teaching and other endeavors.

“I’ve already got my exit plan and business plan, everything going. I’ve already got a job set up and waiting and everything,” he said. “I’ve got a business degree. I never wanted to be a fighter.

“All of my fight money has been saved. I don’t spend my fight money. I work and teach classes to pay bills, so the plan is when I walk away I’m not going to be hurting and have to go back and fight. I can start my other ventures and just veer off and be there for my family, my wife and my kids and there for the more kids that we’re going to have.”

Anderson loves fighting. It’s what he’s passionate about. He’ll remain in the sport and plans to open a gym in Indiana and coach a two-year wrestling program. His decision was based on quality of life later in life.

“I don’t want to keep beating my body up. I’m so beat up already. I’m 29 and I’ve been hurting since I was like 25,” he said.

“My plan on leaving isn’t because I’m tired; I’m done with it. It’s just that I want to save my body for my family. I don’t want to that guy slurring later on in life. I don’t want to not be able to play catch with my kids anymore because my shoulders are so bad that I can’t throw the ball.”