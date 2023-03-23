Consistency is key for Joe Camacho at LFA 155

While he might not have been as active as some fighters were in 2022, flyweight Joe Camacho feels like the year was ultimately a positive one for him.

Following a unanimous decision win in June over Alden Coria at LFA 134, Camacho spent the remainder of the year on the sidelines, but remaining undefeated to start his career is never a bad thing.

“Last year we started off pretty good,” said Camacho. “I made my debut in the LFA and it went good, and then after that fight I went back into training and had a few injuries here and there that set me back a bit, but it feels good to be back on track now.”

When it comes to his game, Camacho was able to make strides last year by staying consistent in the gym with the rest of his team.

“I feel like nothing has changed,” said Camacho. “We just stick to the same structure at our gym. Consistency and discipline is our main key in our gym. We’re basically sharpening up each other.

“I’ve had a lot of switch out of opponents so it’s been an emotional roller coaster getting ready for one guy and that doesn’t happen, then game planning for another guy and that didn’t happen, but now we have a set opponent to game plan for. It’s had some ups and downs but it feels good to be back.”

This Friday in Niagara Falls, New York, Camacho (5-0) will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Cody Davis (6-1) in a 125-pound main card bout at LFA 155.

“This is a really good match-up for the fans,” said Camacho. “(Davis is) very fast, very durable, and I’m also very fast and durable.

“I feel like he likes to set up traps, so I just need to avoid them, and I’ve got to capitalize on his mistakes in the fight. And not rush the finish. If it’s there I’m for sure going to take it, but if it’s not there don’t rush, just stay composed, pick my shots and win every round.”

Consistency is the key for Camacho, and as such he’s always been one to take things one at a time, and will do so as he navigates his way through 2023.

“Personally I don’t like to look past my opponent,” said Camacho. “I like to take it one by one and once that’s all said and done I get with my team and we see what’s next. For sure I’m the type of fighter to look at it one fight at a time, one step at a time.”