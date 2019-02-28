Conor McGregor’s Proper No. 12 whiskey expands into the United Kingdom

Conor McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion who made nine-figures for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather but his greatest investment yet may be the whiskey brand he launched last year.

On Thursday, McGregor’s whiskey — Proper No. 12 — officially launched into the United Kingdom after an initial deal that brought the brand to the United States and Ireland.

While there are no figures attached to how well McGregor’s whiskey has been selling, the initial launch of Proper No. 12 sold out a six month supply inside 10 days when the brand first started.

Now McGregor will see Proper No. 12 expand into the United Kingdom, which will only continue to grow the whiskey brand where he is the founder, chairman and majority owner in the company.

“It has been an incredible start for Proper No. Twelve, and I am humbled by the support of all our customers and most importantly the people who enjoy this proper Irish whiskey from a proper Irishman,” McGregor said in a release. “Proper. No Twelve has arrived on UK shores!

“I predicted and foresaw the unprecedented demand that has emerged for Proper No. Twelve. It is made with Ireland’s best spring water and finest golden grain and single malt. It is pure liquid gold! It was my desire to have a great package and a fairly priced product for all. Proper No. Twelve is truly a ‘ONE FOR ALL’ brand.”

McGregor is one of several celebrities to launch their own brand of alcohol including actor George Clooney, who sold off ownership of his tequila last year for $1 billion.

“My dream to be an entrepreneur is now realized and I could not be more proud,” McGregor stated. “When I see Proper No. Twelve showing up all across social media as a part of family, friends and fans celebrations, I know I delivered. I am coming in strong with passion and with purpose.

“I am the founder and chairman of this company, and I am going to give it my all. Entering the UK market continues my dream for Proper No. Twelve to become an iconic global brand. To the people of the UK, I say Sláinte.”

McGregor has also continued his charity work alongside the launch of Proper No. 12 as he dedicated to donate $5 of every case up to first responders up to $1 million annually.