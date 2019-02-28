HOT OFF THE WIRE
BJJ guy goes no holds barred

hot-sauce-featuredVIDEO: BJJ turns no holds barred as competitor runs into a fight with crowd members

hot-sauce-featuredFighters, others react to Georges St-Pierre’s retirement

Joe Rogan on Why He Quit Fox

hot-sauce-featuredJoe Rogan Admits, ‘I Don’t Think Marijuana is 100-Percent Safe’

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Cain Velasquez’ 26-Second Loss at UFC on ESPN 1

Conor McGregor’s Proper No. 12 whiskey expands into the United Kingdom

February 28, 2019
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion who made nine-figures for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather but his greatest investment yet may be the whiskey brand he launched last year.

On Thursday, McGregor’s whiskey — Proper No. 12 — officially launched into the United Kingdom after an initial deal that brought the brand to the United States and Ireland.

While there are no figures attached to how well McGregor’s whiskey has been selling, the initial launch of Proper No. 12 sold out a six month supply inside 10 days when the brand first started.

Now McGregor will see Proper No. 12 expand into the United Kingdom, which will only continue to grow the whiskey brand where he is the founder, chairman and majority owner in the company.

“It has been an incredible start for Proper No. Twelve, and I am humbled by the support of all our customers and most importantly the people who enjoy this proper Irish whiskey from a proper Irishman,” McGregor said in a release. “Proper. No Twelve has arrived on UK shores! 

“I predicted and foresaw the unprecedented demand that has emerged for Proper No. Twelve.  It is made with Ireland’s best spring water and finest golden grain and single malt.  It is pure liquid gold!  It was my desire to have a great package and a fairly priced product for all. Proper No. Twelve is truly a ‘ONE FOR ALL’ brand.”

McGregor is one of several celebrities to launch their own brand of alcohol including actor George Clooney, who sold off ownership of his tequila last year for $1 billion.

“My dream to be an entrepreneur is now realized and I could not be more proud,” McGregor stated. “When I see Proper No. Twelve showing up all across social media as a part of family, friends and fans celebrations, I know I delivered.  I am coming in strong with passion and with purpose. 

“I am the founder and chairman of this company, and I am going to give it my all.  Entering the UK market continues my dream for Proper No. Twelve to become an iconic global brand.  To the people of the UK, I say Sláinte.”

McGregor has also continued his charity work alongside the launch of Proper No. 12 as he dedicated to donate $5 of every case up to first responders up to $1 million annually.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA