Conor McGregor’s Legal Team Addresses Report of Plea Deal in Bus Attack

While a report surfaced on Saturday that Conor McGregor’s legal team was nearing a plea deal with New York prosecutors, his representatives are denying any truth to the news.

McGregor appeared in a New York court in June to answer for several charges stemming from an April 5 incident in which he and several companions stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn ahead of UFC 223. McGregor attacked a bus, throwing an appliance dolly and shattering a window. Glass from the shattered window injured Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa, eventually leading to their UFC 223 bouts being canceled. At least one UFC employee was also injured in the attack.

The June court appearance only served to set a date, July 26, for McGregor’s return to the courtroom, allowing his team time to work with the district attorney’s office.

TMZ Sports on Saturday reported that its sources indicated a plea deal was nearly finalized and that the two sides were ironing out the final details. The deal would apparently include reducing any felony charges to the misdemeanor level, which would go a long way toward removing any threat to McGregor’s legal status working in the United States as an Irish citizen. The deal would also reportedly keep McGregor from serving any jail time, as the prosecutors are supposedly agreeable to probation.

Upon news of the report, McGregor’s legal team at Cozen O’Connor reached out to MMAWeekly.com to deny the report.

“There is no accuracy to recent tabloid reports speculating about a potential plea for Conor McGregor,” said Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for Cozen O’Connor. “We do not and will not comment on any discussions we may or may not be having with the DA’s office.”

Regardless of the reports, McGregor will be back in court on Thursday, surely hoping to come to some sort of resolution on the case, so that he might continue with his fighting career.

If McGregor is able to reach a deal similar to TMZ’s report, he is expected to return to the Octagon and immediately challenge current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was the alleged target of McGregor’s bus attack in April.