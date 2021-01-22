Conor McGregor’s knockout power: scientifically proven

ESPN’s Sport Science is back to break down what makes Conor McGregor such a dynamic striker that wins the majority of his fights by knockout.

UFC 257 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 23, in Abu Dhabi, where Conor McGregor rematches Dustin Poirier in the main event. Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler makes his promotional debut in the UFC 257 co-main event opposite Dan Hooker.

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA)

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Live Results

Flashback: All the heated Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face-offs from UFC 178

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)