Conor McGregor’s Fight Purse Would Have Been Withheld Based on Further Video Evidence

Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell admitted at Wednesday’s commission meeting that had he been able to view all of the video evidence that is currently available to him, he would have withheld Conor McGregor’s fight purse following the UFC 229 post-fight brawl on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

Khabib Nurmagomedov obviously initiated the incident at UFC 229, and his $2 million fight purse was withheld by the NSAC as a result. Marnell indicated that McGregor’s actions would have warranted withholding his $3 million fight purse as well, but on the night of the incident, he and executive director Bob Bennett did not have all of the video evidence at hand that is currently available to them.

“If I had the video that we now have, I would have held Mr. McGregor’s check, also,” Marnell stated at Wednesday’s athletic commission hearing in Las Vegas.